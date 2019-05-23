ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are plenty of summer hot spots across the Tri-state area. From culture, to music, to foodie destinations, Asbury Park is the changing face of the Jersey Shore.

Even on a rainy day, Asbury Park’s boardwalk is the place to be. Some call it “Brooklyn by the beach” because of its diversity and culture.

“There’s something for everyone in Asbury Park… it’s drawing a younger crowd,” Matthew Whelan, the assistant director for Asbury Park’s chamber of commerce said.

Back in the 1930’s, Asbury Park was a new resort town. By the 1990’s it was desolate.

Now it’s on the upswing once again with crime at a 17-year low and real estate prices off the charts.

“If you look behind me, you’re going to see 1101, which is probably the most expensive real estate in Asbury Park,” Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said. “That structure was essentially a skeleton since the 1980’s.”

Throughout it all, iconic buildings have remained staples, like convention hall – now home to small vendors and a concert hall.

The Stone Pony, made famous by Bruce Springstein, is still the place to be. It’s home to outdoor summer concerts.

Quinn thanks the big name developers like I-star for helping with the revitalization, but most importantly, the people that stayed and the small business owners who took risks opening up there.