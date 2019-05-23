



– New York-based ticketing company TodayTix has secured $73 million in private equity funding, according to company database Crunchbase , topping the city’s recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced May 16 and financed by Great Hill Partners.

According to its Crunchbase profile, “TodayTix is an international ticketing platform that provides information on discounted and full-price tickets to live and cultural events around the world. Operating in the world’s most iconic arts markets, TodayTix secures the best discounted and premium-priced tickets available for the shows in New York City, London’s West End, Melbourne, Sydney, Toronto, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. TodayTix was founded in New York City in December 2013.”

The 6-year-old company has raised three previous funding rounds, including a $9 million Series B round in 2016.

The round brings total funding raised by New York companies in mobile over the past month to $159 million. The local mobile industry has seen 135 funding rounds over the past year, yielding a total of $1.4 billion in venture funding.

In other local funding news, web development company OpenFin announced a $17 million Series C funding round on May 16, led by Wells Fargo.

According to Crunchbase, “OpenFin powers financial desktops with the same plug-and-play capabilities that your iOS and Android devices enjoy. OpenFin enables rapid and secure deployment, native experience and desktop interoperability. The world’s largest banks and trading platforms use OpenFin to deploy desktop applications in-house and to their buy-side and sell-side customers.”

Founded in 2010, the company has raised six previous rounds, including a $15 million Series B round in 2017.

Meanwhile, furniture company Feather raised $12 million in Series A funding, announced on May 15. The round’s investors were led by Spark Capital.

From the company’s Crunchbase profile, “Feather is a furniture subscription service that offers a flexible and sustainable alternative to ownership. Feather makes it easy for city dwellers to furnish their homes without spending a fortune or hurting the planet in the process. Members of Feather have access to high-quality furniture at a low monthly price with the option to add, swap, buy or return when life or tastes change.”

Feather last raised $3.4 million in seed funding in 2017.

Also of note, commercial real estate company CompStak raised $12 million in Series B funding, announced on May 15 and led by IA Capital Group.

From Crunchbase, “CompStak uses a crowd-sourced model to gather real estate information for investors, brokers, asset managers and appraisers. CompStak’s wedge into the market is a platform for the exchange of commercial lease comps. Brokers, landlords, appraisers and researchers use their site and submit comps on completed commercial lease transactions.”

The company previously raised a corporate round in 2017.