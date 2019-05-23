CBSN New YorkWatch Now
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A woman has been arrested and accused in the sexual assault and murder of a 70-year-old woman found dead in her home in New Jersey.

Caroline Beckert, 40, of Old Bridge was arrested and charged Thursday with first degree murder, aggravated sexual assault in the first degree, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the second degree in the murder of Joann Cullinan, 70, of Old Bridge.

Police responded to the Glenwood Apartments after Cullinan’s body was found in her home. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The results of an autopsy are pending by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

Beckert is currently being held in the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending her initial court appearance scheduled for Friday in New Brunswick Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600, or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3263.

