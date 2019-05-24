NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – How much is your body worth to you? It’s a real question that’s being asked by one of the world’s biggest companies.

Amazon is offering people in New York a gift card if they undergo a full body scan at the company’s Manhattan office.

What are all your personal details worth to the trillion-dollar company? A modest $25 shopping spree.

The 3D scans are being conducted at Amazon’s “Body Labs” location in Union Square.

The online retail giant claims the data from the study will not be used for marketing purposes.

Instead, it will reportedly help develop the company’s form-fitting swimwear and clothing line.

An amazon posting shows that participants need to sign up online to reserve a 30-minute appointment for their body scan.