NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – How much is your body worth to you? It’s a real question that’s being asked by one of the world’s biggest companies.

Amazon is offering people in New York a gift card if they undergo a full body scan at the company’s Manhattan office.

A man stands in a full-body scanner at an airport. (file/Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

What are all your personal details worth to the trillion-dollar company? A modest $25 shopping spree.

The 3D scans are being conducted at Amazon’s “Body Labs” location in Union Square.

Amazon’s office in Union Square. (Credit: CBS2)

The online retail giant claims the data from the study will not be used for marketing purposes.

Instead, it will reportedly help develop the company’s form-fitting swimwear and clothing line.

An amazon posting shows that participants need to sign up online to reserve a 30-minute appointment for their body scan.

