NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The security controversy continues for Mayor Bill de Blasio as he faces more questions about who’s footing the bill when he campaigns for president.
On “The Brian Lehrer Show,” the mayor was asked about budget cuts and his security.
“Why not have the campaign pay for your campaign security and maybe fully fund the libraries?” asked Lehrer.
“It’s a very, very small amount of money,” said de Blasio. “It’s not anywhere near what we’re talking about with the libraries, first of all, but, again, anything about how security is provided should go to the NYPD.”
De Blasio announced his candidacy for president this month.
Since then, he’s traveled to Iowa and South Carolina.