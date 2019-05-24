



– There’s been another apparent incident of debris falling from an elevated subway track into a car below.

This time it happened near Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Photos show what appears to be a piece of metal in the car’s back seat and the car’s smashed rear window.

“MTA your tracks fell onto my window!” Angelic Guerrero wrote on Twitter. “I had so much plans for this weekend but guess what… I have no car for the weekend! I can’t even drive myself to the airport on Sunday! What a inconvenience.”

The MTA replied to her tweet, urging Guerrero to file a claim.

It appears to be the latest in a series of recent incidents of debris plunging from elevated subway tracks onto vehicles below.

In March, a driver from Queens said a metal bolt plunged into her car from the A train tracks at Liberty Avenue and 115th Street, creating a noticeable gash in her vehicle. Also in March, a piece of debris fell from elevated track in Sunnyside. In February, there were two incidents along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, including a wooden beam which punctured the windshield of a car.