



As we get ready for Memorial Day weekend, it is important to remember the reason we’re celebrating.

A campaign using the hashtag #GoSilent asks people to observe a moment of silence Monday to honor the fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives serving our country.

“A lot of people think of Memorial Day, they think of the start of summer, they think of barbecues and sales and things like that. (Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America) we always want to remind people that Memorial Day is about remembering those who have fallen in the line of duty,” CEO of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Jeremy Butler told CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge. “This is a long tradition of remembering not only the service members who gave their lives, but the family members that continue to survive on, and we want to make sure their memories are kept alive.”

The national moment of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. Monday.

“We ask for everyone to take a minute at 3 p.m. local time, go silent, think about a service member – maybe in your family, maybe a service member that is close to you, or just the service members in general – that have given their lives over the years of our countries,” Butler said.

