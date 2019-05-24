



– Jones Beach State Park, now marking its 90th anniversary, is already filled with families getting a jump on the early weekend celebrations.

The spot recently picked at the fourth best beach in the United States is also ready for the 16th annual Memorial Day weekend air show, reports CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan.

Daring and hazardous acrobatic maneuvers with clover loops and fast action flew over the thousands cheering them on.

“This has become the official kick-off to summer for Long Island,” said Kristen Jarnagin of Discover Long Island. “Tourism in Long Island has become a $5.9 billion industry.”

Over the years, the crowds have continued to grow.

Officials Kick Off The Season At Jones Beach



“It’s patriotism, it’s a beautiful day,” said George Gorman of the New York State Parks Department. “They want to come down and start the summer off. We didn’t have a lot of snow days this year, so a lot of kids are off. A lot of families are down here taking advantage.”

Beyond all the fun in the sun, Memorial Day is at its heart about honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for America.

“They sacrifice everything for this country, it’s just incredible what they do,” said 11-year-old Tom Murphy.

As for taking a swim, not many were leaving the beach just yet, as the water temperate remained about 50 degrees.

The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park happens Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is free but parking is $10, and must be paid on the field, not toll booths. For more information, see www.bethpageairshow.com.