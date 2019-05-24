NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Visitors to Rockaway Beach in Queens will find a neighborhood undergoing a renaissance as a hit spot for a new crowd.
“It’s a lot of hipsters moving in, ultra hipsters, all coming from Brooklyn,” said local Shane Murphy.
It’s a far cry indeed from the rundown, beach shack image of years gone by, reports CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.
“I grew up here, it was like the Irish Riviera, and now it’s like hipsterville, whatever,” said John Cori, president of the Rockaway Beach Civic Association. “It’s all good, it’s the best.”
With ferry service from the New York City in place, Rockaway Beach is seeing a new type of crowd and an uptick in trendy places to cater to them.
Just last summer, 11 blocks on the beach we’re closed down due to severe beach erosion due to Superstorm Sandy.
One year later, the beaches have been replenished.