RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, kids seem to handle the 58-degree Long Island Sound water better than their moms and dads.

That was the story on Friday, as families kicked off the unofficial start to summer in what will be a busy weekend for many of New York’s suburban communities.

“You have to go in when you’re at the beach. Just an amazing time down here,” Ben Christgau of Pawling said.

“It’s a perfect day at the beach, not too hot, nice breeze, and these two were splashing around having a good time in the water,” Shana Weldon of Pleasantville added, soaking up the sun with her children.

Friday was also a good day to prepare the gas grill and set up the table for a weekend party.

“Cleaning the garage getting some tables out, setting up the swing on the front lawn, making everything look nice and clean and pretty for everyone,” Dave Gerbosi of North White Plains said before his Memorial Day party.

At the famous Crisfield’s Meat Market in Rye, Memorial Day essentials always include the meats.

“Steak, steak, steak, and more steak!” John Johnston of Crisfield’s told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

At Kensico Cemetery, locals got an early start on saluting those who have served and sacrificed for the country.

They provide a special salute to the 18 sons of Westchester who didn’t come home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Thinking of my unit, we lost three soldiers while we were in Iraq, so we think about them every day. Not just this weekend – especially this weekend – but every day,” Iraq war veteran Shannon Morrison explained.