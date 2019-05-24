This afternoon’s looking great with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. And don’t forget to hold on to that hat as it will be a bit blustery out there.
Tonight’s looking mainly clear and comfortable. Expect temps to fall into the upper 50s or so.
Your Saturday will start off nice, then we’ll see some clouds mix in during the afternoon. High temperatures will fall a little shy of today’s — low 70s.
Tomorrow night is when we’ll see our next round of showers and storms. And while the severe threat is quite low, don’t be surprised if any of these storms are accompanied by heavy rain and some lightning.
Into Sunday we’re looking at partly to mostly sunny skies and rather warm conditions: we’re talking mid 80s to 90+° inland!
Then on Memorial Day, high pressure looks to stay in control. That said, expect a mostly sunny day with highs closer to 80°.