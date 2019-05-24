NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On this Memorial Day weekend as many are getting out of town, travelers planning on heading down the New Jersey turnpike need to take note some rest stops along the way might not be in service.

Keeping a full tank of gas is especially important before facing closures and renovations as part of a $250 million state plan, reports CBS2’s Meg Baker.

“Definitely good to know where we can stop,” said Erin Donohue of Pennsylvania.

“Rest stops are so important because I have to use the restroom and get some kind of beverage, take a break from driving on 95, stretch our legs,” said Becky Wojcak.

Most of the rest stops built in the 1950s are now in need of a face-lift.

If traveling south from North Jersey, you may want to plan to stop at the Vince Lombardi station. The Alexander Hamilton Service Area on the eastern spur is closed, and the Turnpike Authority says a new facility will open later this summer.

As you continue south, the Thomas Edison Service Area between exits 12 and 11 is closed. It will reopen in June. The next service area is 14 miles away.

“That is a tremendous inconvenience to people coming from northern part of state to switch over to get onto the Garden State Parkway,” said Sal Risalvato, executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline Association.

He reminds drivers gas is never too far away if you are running low, just hop off one of the exits.

“I stopped to get coffee, use the restroom,” said Wellington from Bayonne heading to the Jersey Shore. “I try to fill-up before its hits a quarter tank.”

The service area near exit 98 on the Garden State Parkway was packed with crowds. It just reopened with brand new bathrooms and popular dining options.

“I think it’s beautiful and great food,” said Brian Boyle at the Monmouth rest stop. “I’ve never been to Shake Shack before.”

Monmouth is a preview of what’s to come elsewhere.