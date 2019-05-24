Holiday WeekendMemorial Day Travel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man convicted of strangling his childhood friend, will not get a retrial.

In February, 21-year-old Liam McAtasney was found guilty in the murder of 19-year-old Sarah Stern.

A secretly-taped video played in court showed McAtasney describing how he choked Stern inside her home to steal a family inheritance from her in 2016.

Prosecutors say he then threw her body off a bridge in Belmar.

McAtasney’s lawyers argued the trial was unfairly swayed by a Facebook post made in a juror’s name.

On Friday, the judge stood by the verdict, saying justice was served.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming,” said Michael Stern, the victim’s father. “I thanks my friends and family and strangers who show up to support me and Sarah.”

McAtasney will be sentenced in June. He faces life without parole.

