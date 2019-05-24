Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD Hate Crimes task force is investigating yet another act of antisemitism in the city.
Someone painted “Synagogue of Satan” on a yeshiva on Harold Street in Manor Heights.
The letters “SOS” were also painted on another yeshiva across the street.
Officials said the vandalism took place late Wednesday night.
A Jewish volunteer safety patrol group posted surveillance video of the suspect on Twitter.
The NYPD says anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city were up 82 percent over the first four months of 2019, compared to the same period last year.