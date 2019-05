The NYPD Hate Crimes task force is investigating yet another act of antisemitism in the city.

Someone painted “Synagogue of Satan” on a yeshiva on Harold Street in Manor Heights.

#StatenIsland Shmira along with @NYPD121Pct & @NYPDHateCrimes were on scene at 11 o’clock in the morning at Yeshiva Neshivos Hatalmid and Yeshiva Zichron Paltiel on Harold St that were vandalized with #AntiSemitic messages. #StopAntisemitism #SayNoToHate pic.twitter.com/5Ql4bShWiH — Staten Island Shmira (@SISPshmira) May 23, 2019

The letters “SOS” were also painted on another yeshiva across the street.

Officials said the vandalism took place late Wednesday night.

A Jewish volunteer safety patrol group posted surveillance video of the suspect on Twitter.

The NYPD says anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city were up 82 percent over the first four months of 2019, compared to the same period last year.