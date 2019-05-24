



Barbecuing and the beach are the traditional sights and sounds of summer for many.

But people who plan to stay home rather than go away are in luck. They’ve got a chance get into some Manhattan hot spots that are usually too crowded to visit.

“I think it’s the best time of the year,” Josh Cornago said.

“The crowds are pretty small in the summertime,” Seana Nicol added.

Countless New Yorkers are flocking to nearby beaches and pools to enjoy the warmer weather this Memorial Day weekend. It’s clearing up the city for plenty of activities for those who stay local.

Even a drive through Times Square seems more bearable now.

“New York City is at its best in the summertime, because they are empty. All these awesome places you can go that are a little more crowded in the winter,” Ben Wahl told CBS2.

But where and what should New Yorkers do? CBS2’s Dick Brennan asked Time Out New York’s Will Gleason.

“When it comes to food, a really good idea is to take advantage of weekend brunch spots, get a reservation now,” Gleason said.

The deputy features editor said “Broken Shaker” is a great spot to check out on summer weekends. Also, “Russ and Daughters” will be less crowded.

When it comes to Broadway, now is the best time to get deals on tickets to see hits like “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Oklahoma!”

“One of the best weekends to get great ticket deals is Fourth of July weekend because so many people leave the city,” Gleason explained.

As for art exhibitions, Gleason recommended taking advantage of free Friday nights at the Whitney Museum.

One of the hottest spots of the summer is sure to be “Camp” at The Met; more than 250 objects on display dating back from the 17th century.

“Lines are very long. During these summer months, lines may lessen a little bit, so you might be able to get in there.”

With so much to do without leaving the city, many New Yorkers might be tempted to trade their tan lines for no lines (or crowds) this year.