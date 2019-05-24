JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) – Neighbors are relating the scene of every parent’s worst fear after a 3-year-old child suffered a fractured skull after falling from a third flood window on Friday afternoon.

The child is now being treated at a hospital in Jersey City, reports CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Neighbors of the Ogden Avenue apartment building by South Street say both parents were home around 1:00 p.m., but while their backs were turned their 3-year-old son managed to climb to the open window in their apartment and fall thru the screen.

Witnesses say they could hear the parents’ panicked screams as they scooped him up and drove him to the hospital.

“I heard a loud thud, and I looked out my window, and I saw a screen, a window screen out on the floor, and some people looking down from the windows,” said neighbor Amanda Kwiatkoski.

Another witness described the father running downstairs and carrying the child.

“I’m just hoping the best for them, cause its terrible,” said Kwiatkoski.