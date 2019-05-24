KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Yankees and Royals will play a day-night doubleheader Saturday after a lousy forecast postponed Friday night’s game.

The first game is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. and Game 2 is set for 7:15 p.m. Thunderstorms are in the forecast the rest of the weekend, as well.

This is the third postponement in four weeks and second in four days for the Royals.

The storms in Kansas City are about the only thing that can cool down the Yankees right now. Coming off a four-game sweep of the Orioles, New York has won 24 of their last 31 games.

The Bronx Bombers also lived up to that nickname, slugging an unprecedented 13 home runs in the four-game set, including four by Gleyber Torres, three by Gary Sanchez, and three by Clint Frazier.

INJURY ROUNDUP:

The only New York Yankees in action Friday were those on the injured list.

Yankees pitcher James Paxton and shortstop Didi Gregorius continued testing out their injuries in extended spring training Friday — with mixed results.

Paxton still has discomfort in his ailing left knee, while Gregorius planned to start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment Saturday that has him returning to the big league team by mid-June.

Paxton allowed one hit in four innings and struck out seven against Detroit. He has not pitched for the Yankees since May 3.

“I felt it a little bit, but I still was able to make my pitches, which is what I wanted to see,” Paxton said.

Paxton had a cortisone shot May 4.

“If I come in tomorrow with more pain than I had walking in today, then we’ll have to do something,” Paxton added. “But, if I come in tomorrow and it feels the same as it did walking in today, then that’s just how I’m going to have to pitch for right now.”

Paxton threw 42 of 55 pitches for strikes.

“Tomorrow’s a big day, because the stuff and the execution, all the things we wanted to see today, I think we saw. So now how does he bounce back?” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I’m hoping tomorrow that he comes in and feels strong and we can start to move forward.”

The 30-year-old left-hander, 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in seven starts, is among five Yankees starting pitchers on the injured list, joined by ace Luis Severino (right shoulder inflammation), CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation), Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder strain) and Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).

Gregorius, coming back from Tommy John surgery last Oct. 17, was the designated hitter Friday in his fourth extended spring training game. He is scheduled to start a rehab assignment Saturday night with Class A Tampa. Position players can spent up to 20 days on a rehab assignment.

“My timing is not there yet,” Gregorius said of his hitting. “But defensively I’m good. Arm and everything feels good.”

Boone is eager to get his shortstop back.

“Obviously the kind of player he is, what he means to our team, between the lines and in the clubhouse and knowing all that he’s gone through,” Boone said. “But since the surgery, it’s kind of gone how we’ve hoped every step of the way and this is another indication of that.”

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki got nine plate appearances in his first simulated game since re-injuring his left calf. He has not played the Yankees since April 3.

Tulowitzki could start a rehab assignment next week. He continued taking grounders at shortstop, third and second, where he worked on turning double plays.

SATURDAY’S PROBABLES:

RHP Chad Green (0-2) was scheduled to be New York’s opener Friday night and LHP J.A. Happ (3-3) was scheduled to throw Saturday for the Yankees, but no official announcement has been made by the team.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)