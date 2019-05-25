Holiday WeekendMemorial Day Travel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This weekend is considered the “unofficial” start of summer, with kids heading to pools, beaches, and lakes across the Tri-state area.

Water however, can be a potential source of danger, especially for youngsters learning to swim.

Drownings are a leading cause of death among children. Gillian Graves, owner of Goldfish Swim School in Yorktown Heights joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes to share some water safety tips.

(Credit: CBS2)

Among some of her most important tips, enrolling children in swim classes at an early age.

MORE: After Daughter’s Tragic Drowning, Olympian Bode Miller Shares Touching Video Teaching Infant Son To Swim

It’s a lesson shared by many, including Olympic skier Bode Miller, who lost his daughter in a tragic pool accident one year ago.

