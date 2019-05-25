Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This weekend is considered the “unofficial” start of summer, with kids heading to pools, beaches, and lakes across the Tri-state area.
Water however, can be a potential source of danger, especially for youngsters learning to swim.
Drownings are a leading cause of death among children. Gillian Graves, owner of Goldfish Swim School in Yorktown Heights joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes to share some water safety tips.
Among some of her most important tips, enrolling children in swim classes at an early age.
MORE: After Daughter’s Tragic Drowning, Olympian Bode Miller Shares Touching Video Teaching Infant Son To Swim
It’s a lesson shared by many, including Olympic skier Bode Miller, who lost his daughter in a tragic pool accident one year ago.