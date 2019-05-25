Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An autistic student who went missing in Lower Manhattan Friday morning has been found safe.
Authorities say 21-year-old Junior Parker was found all the way out in Queens by a Department of Parks and Recreation officer in Highland Park.
Parker, who lives in the Bronx, was attending a school program at Stuyvesant High School when he disappeared around 8:45 a.m. on Friday.
The student was taken to Brookdale Hospital for observation, but he’s expected to be okay.