Holiday WeekendMemorial Day Travel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
Filed Under:Fleet Week, Local TV, Memorial Day, Music, New York, U.S. Navy


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Members of the U.S. Navy band visited the CBS2 studios during Fleet Week for a special performance.

Hundreds of sailors, Marines, and other servicemen and women arrived in New York City this week for the annual event.

Now in its 31st year, the week-long spectacular gives the public a chance to meet and thank military members as well as tour ships and watch special presentations during the Memorial Day weekend.

