NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Members of the U.S. Navy band visited the CBS2 studios during Fleet Week for a special performance.
Hundreds of sailors, Marines, and other servicemen and women arrived in New York City this week for the annual event.
Now in its 31st year, the week-long spectacular gives the public a chance to meet and thank military members as well as tour ships and watch special presentations during the Memorial Day weekend.
For more information about Fleet Week, click here.