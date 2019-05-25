KENILWORTH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey zoning board member has resigned after telling a local bar that he had an issue with the business drawing mostly black customers.
In a phone call recorded by the Gavelstone Bar & Grill in Kenilworth, local zoning board member Anthony Cuppari is reportedly the person heard arguing with the business’ owner.
In a video posted by the bar, he claimed that Kenilworth did not have many African Americans in town and that locals were not comfortable having the Gavelstone or their customers around.
To all those who have supported Gavelstone we want to share this video conversation & information with you. The Borough of Kenilworth NJ has made it clear they do not want us in their town. Please listen to a zoning board member of Kenilworth speaking on behalf of his fellow neighbors and constituents. Our business is run in a very respectable manner and we invite people of all cultures to our place of business. However they have made it clear that Blacks are not wanted in their town. Please share with those and help us shine the light on the racism we are currently dealing with. #RacismInKenilworthNJ #OurMoniesMatter #StopTheRacism #Kenilworthnj GO TO @thedjbeloved PAGE TO SEE WHOLE VIDEO ON IGTV
The inflammatory comments have caught the attention of local New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel Holley, who announced that Cuppari had resigned from the board after the video went viral on social media.
According to multiple reports, Cuppari initially called the bar to discuss a flood of complaints from Kenilworth residents before veering off into the racist rant. The complaints reportedly ranged from trash and parking issues, to several noise complaints against the bar’s allegedly raucous atmosphere.
Another local report claimed that the Gavelstone has been repeatedly cited for people urinating and having sex on neighbor’s lawns.
The bar strongly denied those charges on their Facebook page Friday.