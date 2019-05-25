



A New Jersey zoning board member has resigned after telling a local bar that he had an issue with the business drawing mostly black customers.

In a phone call recorded by the Gavelstone Bar & Grill in Kenilworth, local zoning board member Anthony Cuppari is reportedly the person heard arguing with the business’ owner.

In a video posted by the bar, he claimed that Kenilworth did not have many African Americans in town and that locals were not comfortable having the Gavelstone or their customers around.

The inflammatory comments have caught the attention of local New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel Holley, who announced that Cuppari had resigned from the board after the video went viral on social media.

Many of you have reached out to me regarding the intolerant comments brought to light by Jessica, Owner of Gavelstone in #kenilworth by Zoning Board member Anthony Cuppari. As a result of everyone's swift response & my calls, he has resigned. This will not be tolerated! — Jamel Holley ♍🔌 (@jamelholley) May 24, 2019

According to multiple reports, Cuppari initially called the bar to discuss a flood of complaints from Kenilworth residents before veering off into the racist rant. The complaints reportedly ranged from trash and parking issues, to several noise complaints against the bar’s allegedly raucous atmosphere.

Another local report claimed that the Gavelstone has been repeatedly cited for people urinating and having sex on neighbor’s lawns.

The bar strongly denied those charges on their Facebook page Friday.