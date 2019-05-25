NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tomás Nido homered against Buck Farmer leading off the 13th inning, Wilson Ramos homered twice and the New York Mets beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 Saturday for another comeback victory during this wild homestand.

Nido drove a 2-0 pitch from Farmer (3-4) narrowly over the wall in right-center, ending a game full of wasted chances for both teams. Nido was doused with water at home plate, and Noah Syndergaard dumped a bag of popcorn over his head during an on-field postgame interview.

Nido entered as a pinch-hitter in the 11th. The backup catcher connected for his third career home run.

New York has won five of six at Citi Field this week despite trailing in all but one of those games. That comes after the front office spoke up Monday to defend embattled second-year manager Mickey Callaway. The Mets (25-26) can climb back to .500 with a win Sunday.

All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered with New York leading 4-3 in the eighth seeking his first four-out save of the season — his first stab at one since Callaway changed his tune on using Díaz for more than three outs days earlier. Díaz replaced Robert Gsellman with a runner on third and quickly allowed a tying single to JaCoby Jones for his first blown save as a Met. Díaz had converted 22 straight save chances dating to last season, including 12 this year.

Wilmer Font replaced Díaz to start the ninth. He got a 1-4-3 double play from Nicholas Castellanos to end that inning, then froze Jones with a 3-2 curveball to strand two runners in the 10th.

New York’s Héctor Santiago (1-0) escaped an identical jam in the 12th with a strikeout and a flyout.

Detroit was 1-for-13 with runners with runners in scoring position and stranded 14. New York left seven on base.

Ramos drove in four and had New York’s only three hits through eight innings, including a go-ahead, two-run shot in the sixth.

Ramos also picked off Gordon Beckham at first base following his pinch-hit, leadoff single in the 11th. Ramos walked with one out in the 11th and was pinch-run for by pitcher Steven Matz.

Ramos has caught fire in the month of May. After hitting .225 with one home run in April, New York’s starting catcher has raised his average to .270 and has smashed three homers in the last two games against Detroit.

Combined with Nido, Met catchers went 4-for-6 with three homers and all drove in all five runs on Saturday.

Mets starter Jason Vargas navigated trouble effectively throughout his return from the injured list with a strained left hamstring. He had a runner on base in each of his five innings but limited Detroit to a run and five hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Mets OF Michael Conforto again participated in baseball activities, and New York hopes he’ll clear Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol to return Sunday.

INF Luis Guillorme was sent to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Vargas, leaving New York with just 12 position players.

UP NEXT:

Detroit starts another rookie, RHP Spencer Turnbull (2-3, 2.68), against New York RHP Zack Wheeler (3-3, 4.74). Turnbull entered Saturday third among qualified rookie starters in ERA and strikeouts (54).

