



Austin Romine and Cameron Maybin each drove in two in New York’s five-run second inning, and the Yankees held on to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 Saturday night, completing a sweep of a doubleheader for their seventh straight win.

Romine finished with three hits and Maybin also had an RBI single in the third as won both games after severe thunderstorms postponed Friday night’s contest.

Combined, the Yankees 7, 8, and 9-hitters went 6-for-10 with five RBI, three walks, and three runs scored. New York’s 7-hitter, Gio Urshela, is now hitting .333 since taking over for the injured Miguel Andujar.

Chance Adams threw four innings to earn his first major league victory in the second game after Chad Green threw one inning as the Yankees’ opener. Adams allowed three runs and five hits, with a couple of misplayed balls in the outfield leading to two runs in the fourth inning.

Brett Gardner had one of the worst fielding days of his career; first dropping a deep fly ball in center that allowed one run to score in the third and then losing a popup in the sky that fell in for a double in the fourth.

Jonathan Holder, Tommy Kahnle, Zach Britton and Aroldis Chapman each threw one inning in relief to close out the win. Chapman allowed a run on a walk, error and sacrifice fly, but was still able to notch his 250th career save, and 14th this season.

The Yankees jumped all over Royals starter Jorge Lopez (0-6) in the second inning. The first seven batters all reached base, scoring five runs along the way. DJ LeMahieu capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI single, chasing Lopez from the game after facing just 10 batters.

The Royals’ bullpen held the Yankees down after the big second inning, allowing one run and four hits in seven innings of work. New York didn’t score again after Maybin’s hit in the third made it 6-1.

GAME 1 FIREWORKS:

Luke Voit hit a go-ahead home in the seventh inning and Thairo Estrada added a two-run double in the eighth inning of the opener to power the Yankees to a 7-3 victory.

MORE: Voit’s Monster Homer Leads Yankees To Victory In Doubleheader Opener

“It doesn’t matter if I’m hitting, Gary (Sanchez), Gleyber (Torres), whoever. Everybody calls us the Baby Bombers, so I feel like someone will hit a home run or get a big hit,” Voit said.

Voit grew up near St. Louis, was drafted by the Royals out of high school, went to Missouri State and made his major league debut with the Cardinals.

“To hit the farthest home run I’ve probably ever hit in front of them is pretty surreal,” Voit said.

UP NEXT:

The Royals and Yankees will close out their three-game set on Sunday. LHP Danny Duffy (3-1) will get the start for Kansas City looking for his fourth straight win. RHP Domingo German (9-1) will pitch for New York, seeking his major league-best 10th win.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)