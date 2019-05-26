



— It’s beach season again!

And for families spending the Memorial Day holiday weekend down at the shore — they lucked out with the weather earlier Sunday, CBS2’s Matt Kozar reported.

The dark, ominous clouds that hung over the area later in the afternoon quickly moved on. The skies then turned beautiful again, just in time for fireworks.

Some came for the beach to enjoy the weather.

“I’m pre-celebrating my birthday, very Memorial Day weekend. My sister took me out,” Tanya Hornsby said.

“We had a great day. Beautiful at the Jersey shore. No place like it,” Veronica Cancel Rivera added.

A few braved the cold ocean waves, including one surfer.

“Small, kind of weak. I just wanted to get wet,” the surfer said of the conditions.

Little Farha Soliman and her dad, mom and sisters visited from Staten Island.

“I’ve been coming here since the late 90s, so I’ve seen the area transform quite a bit,” Ayman Soliman said.

In the 1930s, Asbury Park was a resort destination, but it fell into decline in the decades that followed. However, new development and a vibrant art scene have led to a recent upswing. Dilapidated buildings are now home to art installations, including one called “One Last Moment Under The Sky.”

It’s why some are now calling Asbury Park, “The Brooklyn of the beach.”

“We went flower shopping, then we came down here,” said Fran Cosentino of West Long Branch, New Jersey. “We went to the beer garden. We ate. We drank. Now, we’re going to go do some more. We’re going to look at all of the sites. We love it.”

If you are going to the shore on Memorial Day, there’s plenty to do in addition to the beach, including music clubs, antique shops, and dozens of restaurants and hotels.