NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 71-year-old woman is dead and her 87-year-old husband is critically injured after being stabbed inside their Brooklyn home.

Police were called shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday to a house on Garden Street in Bushwick.

Officers found Maria Rodriguez, 71, with multiple stab wounds to her torso. Her 87-year-old husband was stabbed in his chest and slashed in the arms.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, and the husband was rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

Sources tell CBS2 a home care aide was unable to get into the home and called the couple’s relatives, who climbed in through a window and made the grisly discovery.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly stabbing, and so far no arrests have been made.

