NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fleet Week means thousands of U.S. service members are in New York City taking in the sights and sounds of the Big Apple.

The week-long celebration coincides with Memorial Day, when Americans remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy stopped by CBS2 Sunday morning to share their stories and reflect on what the holiday means to them.

Watch: Fleet Week Message From Maj. Dimitri Stepanoff & Information Systems Technician First Class Marc Jordan 

Watch: Fleet Week Message From Cpt. Lindsay Pirek & Information Systems Technician Second Class D’Andre Dotts 

