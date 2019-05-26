



Meet Ralph, an 18-month-old Basenji mix from Brazil, and Bambi, a 1-year-old Pomerania-Chihuahua mix.

Ralph is housebroken, weighs 35 pounds, enjoys long walks, training and playing with other dogs. He’s a sweetheart who’s quiet and shy when he first meets someone but will be very loving and loyal once he knows you.

Bambi is loving, playful, active but at the end of the day, just wants to cuddle up with you. She’s looking for a home that will have time to spend with her.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update this week. Lulu, now renamed Lornita, went home with Martha, Carlos and their 11-year-old Chihuahua named Nini.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.