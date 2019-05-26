NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New Yorkers out enjoying the warm weather on Sunday had some trouble getting on city ferries.

Many waited in long lines for over an hour for a ferry boat.

Service Alert – All Routes – Passenger Volume – 5/26/19: Please visit https://t.co/3OOrV4y9RD for more details. — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) May 26, 2019

City Councilman Ben Kallos took to Twitter saying he and his family had to wait for about 40 minutes at the Upper East Side dock for a ferry.

Once the ferry came, the councilman said there wasn’t enough room for everyone in line to get on the boat. That means those people had to wait another 30 minutes for the next ferry.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened,” Kallos said. “Any time the weather is nice out there, people will tell me about the fact that they’ve been left behind. This time it happened to me and my family and I’ll tell you that with a small child, that’s not easy and I really wish I knew ahead of time.”

A spokesperson for the New York City Economic Corporation said the increased wait times are due to very high ridership on a warm day, adding the maximum amount of service possible is being run to clear wait times.