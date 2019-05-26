Holiday WeekendMemorial Day Travel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is in critical condition after jumping off the Brooklyn Bridge during a police chase Saturday night.

Sources tell CBS2 police responded around 9 p.m. to a 911 call for a purse snatching on York Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

The suspect allegedly fled in a car, and officers followed him onto the bridge.

Sources say he got out of the car and jumped off the bridge near Pearl Street in Lower Manhattan.

The man was taken into custody and is being treated at Bellevue Hospital. His name has not been released.

