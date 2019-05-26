Comments
WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – West Point’s class of 2019 is one for the record books.
WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – West Point’s class of 2019 is one for the record books.
The graduates are the most diverse in the military academy’s history.
The class included 34 African American women, as well as the highest number of female Hispanic graduates.
“I couldn’t be more proud to stand before the class of 2019 that includes the highest number of African American women cadets in the history of the United States Military Academy,” Vice President Mike Pence said in his graduation speech.
The class also included the academy’s 1,000th Jewish cadet and 5,000th female cadet.