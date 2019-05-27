CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City wasn’t just swarming with tourists this holiday weekend. Hordes of bees also buzzed in to take a bite (or a sting) out of the Big Apple.

A busy swarm took over a flower basket on Broadway and Maiden Lane in Manhattan Monday afternoon.

A swarm of bees descends on a flower basket on Broadway and Maiden Lane in Manhattan on May 27, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

A beekeeper removed the bees a few hours after they were first spotted around 2 p.m.

Another group flew into Sunnyside, Queens on Memorial Day morning. That swarm decided to take up residence on the side of a building on 45th Street.

NYPD beekeepers removed the buzzing loiterers safely and brought them to a new home.

There are no reports that anyone was stung during the bees’ visits.

A beekeeper who spoke with CBS2 after taking care of a massive 50,000-bee colony in New Jersey said that spring is the busy season for honeybees.

New Yorkers will likely see more of the somewhat ill-tempered honey makers during the hotter days of the seasons; they’re especially likely to appear after heavy rain days.

