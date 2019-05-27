



Brooklyn erupted into violence Monday night when seven people were shot as Memorial Day weekend came to a close.

Police sources say they are investigating at least three different shootings across the borough – including two triple shootings in local parks.

Investigators say three men were shot at Hemlock Street and Stanley Avenue in East New York’s Woodruff Park. A 42-year-old was shot in the head and neck. Police found a 46-year-old in a nearby car who had a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 34-year-old also shot and reportedly took himself to Brookdale Hospital for treatment. The NYPD is still investigating if any of the wounded men was involved in the shooting.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn, another triple shooting broke out on Kingston Avenue and Herkimer Street – inside St. Andrew’s Park in Bed-Stuy.

Police say this shooting took place around 9 p.m. and one of the victims was a 16-year-old boy.

A third shooting on East 29th Street and Clarendon Road was reported around 6 p.m. That incident left one man with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.

