FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Several children have been struck by a car that jumped a Long Island curb Monday afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened in Freeport around 4 p.m.

Sources told CBS2 that the car jumped the curb at the intersection of South Long Beach Avenue and West Merrick Road.

Several pedestrians were struck in Freeport on May 27, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

Several people, including multiple children, were injured in the accident. At least one child has reportedly suffered serious head trauma.

That child was transported to a nearly hospital via medevac.

