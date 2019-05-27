Comments
FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Several children have been struck by a car that jumped a Long Island curb Monday afternoon.
According to police, the accident happened in Freeport around 4 p.m.
Sources told CBS2 that the car jumped the curb at the intersection of South Long Beach Avenue and West Merrick Road.
Several people, including multiple children, were injured in the accident. At least one child has reportedly suffered serious head trauma.
That child was transported to a nearly hospital via medevac.
Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story.