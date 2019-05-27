MEMORIAL DAYTravel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:child pornography, jones beach, Local TV, Long Island, New York, North Babylon


JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man is under arrest after an alert mom spotted him snapping pictures of her daughter.

It happened Saturday at Jones Beach State Park.

The mother complained to authorities that she spotted a man taking pictures of her 5-year-old daughter.

New York State Police investigated, and say they found 21-year-old John Meehan of North Babylon to be in possession of child pornography. He faces felony charges of possessing sexual performance by child and unlawful surveillance.

Meehan’s home was searched and all of his computers were seized.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s