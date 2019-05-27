Comments
JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man is under arrest after an alert mom spotted him snapping pictures of her daughter.
It happened Saturday at Jones Beach State Park.
The mother complained to authorities that she spotted a man taking pictures of her 5-year-old daughter.
New York State Police investigated, and say they found 21-year-old John Meehan of North Babylon to be in possession of child pornography. He faces felony charges of possessing sexual performance by child and unlawful surveillance.
Meehan’s home was searched and all of his computers were seized.