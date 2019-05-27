MEMORIAL DAYTravel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
MONTAUK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island Rail Road service has been restored on the Montauk branch.

“Train service on the Montauk Branch is operating on or close to schedule. Thank you for your patience,” the LIRR tweeted around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Service was disrupted when one train side-swiped another early Saturday morning.

Buses replaced trains between Patchogue and Hampton Bays, and shuttle trains were used between Hampton Bays and Montauk.

