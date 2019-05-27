Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 28-year-old motorcyclist was struck and killed early Monday in Brooklyn.
Police said Ewon Alexander was making a left turn when he was hit by an Infiniti Q50 shortly before 5 a.m. near Ocean Parkway and Beverley Road in Kensington.
Alexander was rushed to Maimonides Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Four other people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said the 24-year-old driver of the Infiniti stayed on the scene and was taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges she may face.