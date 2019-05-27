Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It doesn’t get much better for Memorial Day! This afternoon will feature plenty of sun, lower humidity, and temps topping out around 80.
Partly cloudy skies overnight will give way to mostly cloudy skies near dawn and a MUCH cooler Tuesday. As a front stalls to our south, we get an ESE wind off the ocean, with temps struggling to get out of the mid 60s. Showers are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. A strong storm also can’t be ruled out.
By Wednesday, we rebound into the 70s, but the t-storm risk continues. For now, just enjoy this stellar holiday weather across the tri-state!