NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman reportedly wants to workout.
The Mexican drug lord is currently in solitary confinement following his February conviction.
His attorneys say he’s suffering from mental fatigue and sleep deprivation, the Washington Post reports. They’re requesting he receive two hours to exercise outdoors each week.
Prosecutors, however, fear Guzman could be plotting an escape attempt.
The 61-year-old escaped twice from maximum security prisons in Mexico.
Guzman’s sentencing is set for June 25.