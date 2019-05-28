CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:El Chapo, Joaquin Guzman, Local TV


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman reportedly wants to workout.

The Mexican drug lord is currently in solitary confinement following his February conviction.

His attorneys say he’s suffering from mental fatigue and sleep deprivation, the Washington Post reports. They’re requesting he receive two hours to exercise outdoors each week.

MORE: ‘El Chapo’ Wants New Trial, Hearing To Probe Jury Misconduct

Prosecutors, however, fear Guzman could be plotting an escape attempt.

The 61-year-old escaped twice from maximum security prisons in Mexico.

Guzman’s sentencing is set for June 25.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s