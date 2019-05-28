



A Long Island man faces arraignment today after he allegedly mowed down a child and two adults with his car.

Police said Mitchell Messling, 66, of Massapequa, jumped a curb on West Merrick Road near South Long Beach Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday in Freeport.

“He was weaving within in the lane, he would weave, almost hit the curb, and the come back into the lane. And then he stopped – dead stop – and then he drove really fast, and that’s when I think he hit the people,” witnesses Carol Dolan told CBS2.

“He saw the car was moving a little bit weird and then, next thing he knows, the people got hit,” another witness Gladys Santos added.

An 11-year-old boy had to be airlifted to a local hospital. The child and two adult victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“He was frantic that he knew he hit somebody, and he was just like, ‘oh no, oh no,’” Dolan said.

“Even thinking about it makes me want to cry, because I could know the person too, because I put my kids to school every day in the morning here,” Santos added.

Messling was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, vehicular assault and assault.