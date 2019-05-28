LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Cody Bellinger hit his 19th homer and threw out two runners from right field, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-5 victory over the New York Mets on Monday night.

Chris Taylor and pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández also went deep for the Dodgers, who have won 10 of 12. Kenley Jansen pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his 15th save.

In a marquee pitching matchup between Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw, the teams combined for 14 runs and 32 hits. Kershaw (5-0) allowed three runs and 10 hits over six innings.

DeGrom was not at his best, but left the game still with the upper hand over his Hall of Fame-bound opponent. The Mets ace battled through five innings, giving up two runs on seven hits. The righty labored throughout the outing, throwing 105 pitches in his five frames while only striking out two Dodgers — but still handed his bullpen a 3-2 lead heading into the sixth.

Bellinger had a solo shot off deGrom in the third to put the Dodgers up 2-1, but his defensive plays made an even bigger impact. The Mets got four of their first five hitters on base but took themselves out of a big first inning when Michael Conforto was cut down at home on a great throw from Bellinger while trying to score from second on Todd Frazier’s single.

After Bellinger’s home run, Davis put the Mets back on top 3-2 in the fifth with a two-run drive off Kershaw.

Taylor tied it with a solo shot off Tyler Bashlor (0-2), and Hernandez gave the Dodgers the lead with a three-run drive to right-center off Daniel Zamora.

J.D. Davis and Adeiny Hechavarria each hit a two-run homer for the Mets, who were coming off a 6-1 homestand. They had three runners thrown out on the bases, including two at home plate.

ANOTHER OUTFIELD GEM:

Bellinger wasn’t the only Dodgers outfielder to make a big defensive play. In the fifth, Tomas Nido was on first when Rosario doubled to left-center. Nido tried to score when the ball went to the wall, but Pederson made a strong throw to Seager, and the shortstop relayed home to catcher Russell Martin for the out.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Mets 2B Robinson Cano (quad) is on the road trip and doing some baseball activities. LF-INF Jeff McNeil (hamstring) and OF Brandon Nimmo (neck) are back in New York working with the training staff.

UP NEXT:

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (3-3, 3.63 ERA) is still searching for his first win this month. He is 0-2 with a 3.52 ERA in three May starts.

