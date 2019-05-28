Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 24-year-old man was stabbed on the subway late Monday night in Manhattan.
The stabbing happened around 11:30 p.m. on a northbound D train near the Bryant Park station in Midtown.
Police said the victim was arguing with two men before he was stabbed in the face and stomach.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was expected to recover.
Crime scene tape surrounded the station for hours and the D train ran along the A line, making local stops from Washington Square to Columbus Circle.
Riders told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas violence like that is uncommon at the station.
“I just hope the guy who got stabbed is OK, that’s the main thing,” one person said.
Police said the suspects took off in an unknown direction.