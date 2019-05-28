



We’ll see showers this afternoon with perhaps a lull in the action during the second half. Temperatures will be running cooler, as well, with highs only around 70°.

Hit and miss thunderstorms will push through late in the day and this evening; some of these storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, frequent lightning, and even hail. Things will then start to quiet down overnight with temps bottoming out in the 60s once again.

Tomorrow we’ll be spared for the most part, but late in the day we’ll see another round of showers and storms. It will be a little warmer, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

As for Thursday, it looks like showers and storms are back in the forecast. Temperature-wise, expect a range of highs from the 60s east to the 80s south and west.