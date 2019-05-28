PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey pastor is suing, claiming his bank mistakenly sent his photo to police investigating a case of fraud.

The pastor spoke exclusively to CBSN New York’s Ali Bauman.

Jeffrey Edwards has regularly deposited checks at his local Wells Fargo Bank for years. On one particular day last year, Edwards said someone else happened to use this same ATM to deposit fraudulent checks.

When police came to investigate, the pastor said the bank handed his photo over by mistake.

“I’m taken into an interrogation room and they lay down these photos of myself and ask me ‘are those you?’ and I tell them what I’ve been saying all along – yup… I’m pretty sure that’s me and they say ‘why’d you do it? This proves you did it’ and I said no there’s a technology error,” the 63-year-old said.

Edwards said he instinctually called police to clear up this mistake after seeing his picture posted by New Jersey State Police in connection with the incident at the Wells Fargo on Route 46 last spring.

The pastor from United Methodist Church claims his bank mixed up the photos taken from their ATM when they were working with the authorities.

“I’m a wanted man for having done nothing and my picture’s getting disseminated and it said, 24 hours in, it had been shared 463 times.

The charges were dropped against the pastor earlier this year. Edwards told CBSN New York the actual fraudster struck again at a different bank.

Now that Edwards is suing over the apparently false allegations, New Jersey State Police would only say it does not comment on pending litigation. CBSN New York has repeatedly called and emailed Wells Fargo about these claims and are still waiting for a response.