



– The initial rollout for the new OMNY tap-and-pay system that will eventually replace Metrocards in the MTA transit system is set for Friday.

New OMNY scanners will be in place at 16 subway stations along the 4 5 6 subway lines between Grand Central-42nd Street and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center. It will also be in place on all Staten Island bases.

To use the new system, users must tape the scanner with a contactless credit card of smart device to pay their fare.

“OMNY will only be available on a full-fare, pay-per-ride basis until every subway station, bus route, and the Staten Island Railway is outfitted with this new technology. Until then, you can keep using MetroCard,” the MTA said in a message on its website.

Even though initially cash is not accepted for OMNY as part of its rollout, the MTA assures riders cash “will always be an option to access MTA services.”

The OMNY system is expected to be fully deployed across the MTA by 2023.

For more information on the OMNY system, click here.