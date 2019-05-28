



— Memorial Day weekend brought the unveiling of the first of two huge electronic billboards in the Hamptons. The group responsible is now facing a court order to halt the second one.

The sight that now greets the throngs of Hamptons-bound drivers is unavoidable — a 60-foot high, two-sided electronic billboard that flashes advertisements 24/7.

It’s controversial to say the least, and at the gateway to bucolic farm country.

The fight to get rid of them is now being waged on multiple legal fronts, but the Shinnecock Nation is standing firm, saying it’s the tribe’s land and it doesn’t need permission.

That said, the tribe received a cease-and-desist letter from the New York State Department of Transportation last Friday. The state is arguing the tribe does not have a valid work permit, commercial advertising on state roadways is prohibited and that there are safety concerns.

Southampton Supervisor Jay Scheiderman implored the tribe to come up with other ways to raise money, and now said the issue is in the state’s hands.

“I would hope that in the future when they consider economic development plans they at least consider some of the town’s concerns,” Schneiderman told CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff on Tuesday.

The tribe is claiming the state has no jurisdiction on its land, and is calling the state’s actions part of an unfortunate and unjust pattern of mistreatment and total disregard for the economic welfare of the sovereign Shinnecock Nation.

The tribe is calling the structures monuments, and pointed out the hypocrisy of anyone calling them eyesores when they are surrounded by cellphone towers and McMansions.