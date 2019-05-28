Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Six Bronx students were treated Tuesday after eating brownies that were laced with a substance, police said.
The Fire Department was called at 12:20 p.m. to the Charter High School For Law and Social Justice at 1960 University Avenue in University Heights for a report of sick kids.
The six students treated were 15-16 year old girls. Three students were taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital and three were treated at the scene.
An 18-year-old male student was arrested for providing what is believed to be marijuana-laced brownies. Charges are pending.