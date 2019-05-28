



— We are just weeks away from school ending, and camp beginning. There are a lot of options, and it’s not too late to sign your kids up.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes found some last-minute advice for families.

Ryan may be little, but he’s one of the biggest stars on YouTube. He reviews toys on his channel, Ryan ToysReview, which has more than 19 million subscribers. Do you think your kid has what it takes? ID Tech’s YouTube Camp may be for you.

“You learn how to create your content. You learn how to edit that content. You learn how to put it online. And then you also learn how to make sure you are taking care of yourself when you’re doing that online as well,” ID Tech regional manager Anna Fearheiley said.

It is just one of dozens of technology education camps ID Tech is running this summer. Time may be running out, but ID Tech and other camps are still accepting applications.

Susie Lupert is executive director of the American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey. The non-profit is a good place to start when figuring out where to send your child. It has accredited thousands of camps across the country.

“We go well beyond what the Department of Health would require to have for a license,” Lupert said.

Lupert said when picking either a day camp or sleep-away camp, parents should keep several things in mind.

“There are thousands of camps across New York state that are not even licensed by the Department of Health and they call themselves summer camps,” Lupert said.

She said, first, if you’re in New York, is the camp at least licensed by the New York State Department of Health? What’s the staff-to-camper ratio? How is the camp certifying lifeguards? Do they do background checks on all employees? Do they offer payment plans or scholarships?

“These are basic questions that any good camp director will be happy to answer, that parents should definitely be asking,” Lupert said.

In addition to its website, the association also offers free, one-on-one advice for families, another resource to help find the perfect camp for your child.

The association has hundreds of standards for its accredited camps, from whether drivers are licensed to whether program staffers are properly trained. To find out more, please click here.