NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Mind-boggling” improvement.
That’s how Alex Trebek is characterizing his cancer treatment.
The “Jeopardy” host just revealed the amazing progress he’s making to People Magazine, in an article that will hit newsstands Friday.
The legendary game show host said that some of his tumors have shrunk by more than 50 percent since he revealed he was battling stage-4 pancreatic cancer.
The 78-year-old added his doctors say he’s “near remission.”
Trebek added that the goal of the treatment is to prolong life, manage pain, and improve his quality of life.
Trebek has been a fixture on U.S. game shows since the early 1970s and has been at the helm of “Jeopardy” since 1984.