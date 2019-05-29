



Previously, the bureau offered a $20,000 reward for information on Eugene Palmer, who is considers armed and dangerous.

Web Extra: FBI Adds Eugene Palmer To 10 Most Wanted List:

Palmer, 80, is accused of fatally shooting his daughter-in-law, 39-year-old Tammy Pannirello Palmer, in Stony Point in September of 2012. He was allegedly angry that she had filed for divorce and for custody of his grandchildren.

Her body was found in Haverstraw, Rockland County.

Palmer disappeared into the woods of Harriman State Park. There was a manhunt at the time, but Palmer was never found. Even though he had health issues, including diabetes, investigators are convinced he’s still alive, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

The Bureau is not ruling out the possibility that Palmer has had help remaining in the shadows.

One distinguishing characteristic he has is a deformed left thumb, the FBI said.

Investigators say Palmer is an experienced hunter and outdoorsman.