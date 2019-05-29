



powerful storm ripped through the Tri-State Area overnight, carving a path of destruction.

Large chunks of hail poured down, trees fell onto cars, and thousands of people are waking up in the dark this morning.

To make things worse, another round of severe weather is headed our way.

One of the hardest-hit area was Sussex County, New Jersey, where classes have been canceled for Lenape Valley Regional High School students.

The wind flipped a the baseball dugout on its side, and a tree toppled over a car in the parking lot. The fire chief said two adults were in the car at the time, but only suffered cuts and bruises and did not go to the hospital.

When the storm hit, there were between 50 and 100 students, parents and staff inside the school celebrating an end of the year athletic banquet. They started to hear the wind, the rain and the cracking of at least a dozen trees around the building.

“I slept through some of it and then I woke up to like 33 missed calls and 17 text messages. Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, something hit the school.’ My mom was like, ‘you’ve got no school tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘what?’” one student who lives near the school told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. “There’s leaves and trees everywhere. I was like, ‘What the heck is happening?’”

Some other schools in the area have delayed openings this morning.

In Hopatcong, multiple trees came down onto homes and cars along Wills Avenue.

“It only took 10 seconds before everything was over. I walked outside, and it was devastation,” homeowner Thomas Locilento told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

“Started hearing a lot of loud wind, so I went and looked out my back deck out the sliders, and just saw everything starting to bounce,” said homeowner Scott Grazilla. “Wind was picking up so crazy.”

Homeowner Nick Hetherington said he had his family take shelter in the basement. When they came upstairs, they found a tree branch had pushed their refrigerator away from the wall.

“It sounded like the sky opened up and the water was coming down in buckets. At the same time, a roar like a freight train, seemed to be coming right through my house,” he said.

Down in Morris County, powerful winds toppled fences, crumbled masonry and blew away balcony railings in Landing.

“We saw the thunder and lightning and then, all of a sudden, it got bright. And then we saw funnel clouds kind of start to form across the lake, and then you saw it move across, hit the water, then stuff just started spinning, flying around the backyard,” said homeowner Thomas Busch. “It was pretty scary. I’ve never seen one of those before.”

The National Weather Service will survey the storm today and determine whether a tornado may have touched down in the area.

